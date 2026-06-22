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26M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Ludvig Åberg finished tied for 36th at TPC River Highlands last year, shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Åberg at the Travelers Championship.

Åberg's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3671-69-69-69-2
2024T2767-69-62-71-11
2023T2467-65-65-70-13

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Åberg's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1769-72-76-66+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3971-78-69-75+521.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1766-68-69-71-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT472-66-68-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT869-69-70-66-10187.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT463-70-68-70-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2174-70-69-72-353.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT567-67-69-70-15105.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT569-63-71-76-9275.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT366-71-72-67-12337.500

Åberg's recent performances

  • Åberg has finished in the top five five times and in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
  • Åberg has an average of 0.699 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Åberg has averaged 1.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5330.699
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5510.633
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.165-0.073
Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2720.189
Average Strokes Gained: Total31.5211.447

Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

  • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.533 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.9 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.551 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks fourth by breaking birdie or better 25.21% of the time.
  • Åberg currently ranks seventh with 1,763 FedExCup Regular Season points and has accumulated a 1.521 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranks third on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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