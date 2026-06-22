Aaron Rai betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Aaron Rai of England watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 6, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Aaron Rai finished tied for 17th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Rai's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|2023
|T24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|2022
|T40
|68-68-67-71
|-6
At the Travelers Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|74-67-72-69
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|1
|70-69-67-65
|-9
|750.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top-five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 2.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.167
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.460
|0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.124
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.006
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.757
|2.096
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.460 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.