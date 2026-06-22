Aaron Rai betting profile: Travelers Championship

Rai has finished in the top-five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.

Rai has an average of 0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.