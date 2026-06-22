Daniel Berger betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
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Daniel Berger returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2026 Travelers Championship, set for June 25-28. He'll look to improve on his tied for 42nd finish at one-under from last year's tournament.
Berger's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of one-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|74-70-69-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-74-68-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.011
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.617
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.373
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.109
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.146
|-0.370
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.617 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Berger has 671 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.