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23M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

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Daniel Berger returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2026 Travelers Championship, set for June 25-28. He'll look to improve on his tied for 42nd finish at one-under from last year's tournament.

Latest odds for Berger at the Travelers Championship.

Berger's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4271-71-65-72-1

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of one-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Berger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-73+10--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3574-70-69-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-74-68-70-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2376-68-68-70-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-74-68-70-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP263-68-72-70-15400.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300

Berger's recent performances

  • Berger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
  • Berger has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Berger has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.011-0.112
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6170.218
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.373-0.351
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.109-0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.146-0.370

Berger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.617 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
  • Berger has 671 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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