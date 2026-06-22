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26M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia plays a shot on the 14th hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia plays a shot on the 14th hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Jason Day finished tied for fourth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that strong performance at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Day at the Travelers Championship.

Day's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T466-66-67-68-13
2024T4471-70-64-69-6
2023T4571-64-66-70-9
2022MC74-71+5
2021T1069-62-70-70-9

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Day's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Day's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-70-75-72+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6875-69-72-75+76.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3877-70-69-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-72-72-64-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-74+5--

Day's recent performances

  • Day has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Day has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Day has averaged -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Day's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.077-0.345
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.598-0.886
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5200.593
Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.213-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.058-0.738

Day's advanced stats and rankings

  • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.598 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
  • Day has earned 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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