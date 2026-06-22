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26M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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Corey Conners finished tied for 27th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Conners at the Travelers Championship.

Conners' recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2767-70-66-66-11
2023T967-65-65-66-17

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Conners' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-71-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5374-75-79-78+1811.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-70+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-70-72-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3073-69-74-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5567-69-73-71-49.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556

Conners' recent performances

  • Conners has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
  • Conners has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Conners has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.078-0.076
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3680.198
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.1580.068
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.385-0.663
Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.096-0.472

Conners' advanced stats and rankings

  • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.368 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 19.94% of the time.
  • Conners has earned 363 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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