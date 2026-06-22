Corey Conners betting profile: Travelers Championship

Conners has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.

Conners has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.