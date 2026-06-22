Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Ryo Hisatsune will tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 in the 2026 Travelers Championship. Keegan Bradley returns as the defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 15-under.
At the Travelers Championship
- Hisatsune has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-69-73-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-76-78-79
|+16
|12.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|66
|66-68-79-69
|+2
|3.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-68-65-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|72-77-69-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|75-69-67-70
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|68-68-67-72
|-13
|82.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|22.000
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.356
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.288
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.064
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.146
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.434
|-0.166
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.288 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 783 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.