Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Travelers Championship

Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.