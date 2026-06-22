Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Harris English of the United States plays a shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Harris English finished tied for fourth at 13-under in last year's Travelers Championship. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
English's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|2024
|T63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|2023
|T60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|2022
|T19
|66-65-69-71
|-9
|2021
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|71-76-69-69
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.333
English's recent performances
- English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.301
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.239
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.015
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.666
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.743
|0.575
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
- English has earned 756 FedExCup Regular Season points (43rd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.