Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship

English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, English delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.