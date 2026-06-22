Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship

Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.104 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thomas delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.