PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
27M AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of The United States plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of The United States plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Justin Thomas returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set for June 25-28, 2026. He finished tied for ninth at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Thomas at the Travelers Championship.

Thomas's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T967-64-73-67-9
2024T568-63-65-66-18
2023T970-64-62-67-17

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 18-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Thomas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1771-68-75-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1974-75-72-65-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1369-67-67-69-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship1367-68-69-72-8110.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-73-70-69-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200.000

Thomas's recent performances

  • Thomas has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has averaged 1.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1120.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1040.325
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4400.551
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0690.675
Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7261.797

Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.104 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thomas delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
  • Thomas has accumulated 873 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th, and has maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.59% (128th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
22M AGO
2026 Travelers Championship preview: Betting odds and stats`
Golfbet News
Image for article.
27M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
28M AGO
Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship
Betting Profile
Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW