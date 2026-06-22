Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Justin Thomas of The United States plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
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Justin Thomas returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set for June 25-28, 2026. He finished tied for ninth at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Thomas's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|2024
|T5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|2023
|T9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
At the Travelers Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 18-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|71-68-75-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|74-75-72-65
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|13
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|110.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200.000
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.112
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.104
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.440
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.069
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.726
|1.797
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.104 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Thomas has accumulated 873 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th, and has maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.59% (128th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.