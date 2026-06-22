Shane Lowry betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Shane Lowry of Ireland lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Shane Lowry finished tied for 45th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on improving from his most recent performance in 2025.
Lowry's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|2024
|T9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|2023
|T19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
At the Travelers Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even par.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-67-71
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|70-73-71-73
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|68-76-70-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|72-75-70-65
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-69-67-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|70-69-68-80
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 1-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.210
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.412
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.058
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.195
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.760
|0.714
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 594 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.