Shane Lowry betting profile: Travelers Championship

Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.