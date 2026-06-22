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17M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

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Michael Kim returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set for June 25-28, 2026. Kim finished tied for 42nd at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Kim at the Travelers Championship.

Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4268-71-67-73-1
2023T3868-65-66-71-10
2021MC74-71+5

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 10-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-72-70-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-72-77-72+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-67-69-68-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-67-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4869-72-72-71E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1874-71-65-71-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-73-72-62-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT272-65-66-69-16208.333
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.382-0.231
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.105-0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1460.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4530.334
Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1120.147

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.105 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 62.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
  • Kim has earned 522 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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