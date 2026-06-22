Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 30th at four-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|2024
|T23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|2023
|T13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
At the Travelers Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of four-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|72-73-78-72
|+7
|17.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|66-65-70-71
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-67-71-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|71
|72-75-72-76
|+11
|5.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|11.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|70-69-70-70
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|18.750
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of five-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged -0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.277
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.403
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.328
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.027
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.481
|-0.402
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.277 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.403 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
- Matsuyama has earned 924 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.