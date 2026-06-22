Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Travelers Championship

Matsuyama has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of five-under.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.