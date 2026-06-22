Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Travelers Championship

Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan has a 0.029 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.