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20M AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in the Travelers Championship in the last five years. The tournament takes place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 25-28, 2026 with a $20 million purse.

Latest odds for Reitan at the Travelers Championship.

At the Travelers Championship

  • This is Reitan's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Reitan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT675-70-70-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-68-73-77+219.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-68-69-70-1167.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--

Reitan's recent performances

  • Reitan has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He won the Truist Championship with a score of 15-under.
  • Reitan has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reitan has averaged 1.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5160.644
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0290.783
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.062-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.135-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3481.329

Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan has a 0.029 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
  • Reitan has earned 1,364 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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