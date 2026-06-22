Ryan Fox betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
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Ryan Fox finished tied for 17th at six-under at TPC River Highlands in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll return to Cromwell, Connecticut, from June 25-28 for the 2026 Travelers Championship, where Keegan Bradley defends his title after winning at 15-under last year.
Fox's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
At the Travelers Championship
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of six-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-73-74-68
|+5
|43
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-66-68-68
|-12
|80
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|70-77-71-70
|E
|37
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-70-72-69
|+1
|23
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|7
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|58
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.300
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.155
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.063
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.106
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.624
|0.646
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.155 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Fox has earned 562 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.