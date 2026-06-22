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26M AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

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Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 31st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on his past results at the Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Kitayama at the Travelers Championship.

Kitayama's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3164-70-70-66-10
2023MC71-66-3

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 10-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Kitayama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5374-68-76-71+912.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2272-72-71-72-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-69-75-63-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1972-67-66-74-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT976-64-72-67-9137.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-65-68-71-11163.750
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5169-79-75-72+713.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6066-71-73-69-14.600
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-74-71-71-354.000

Kitayama's recent performances

  • Kitayama has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Kitayama has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kitayama has averaged 1.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3480.571
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6480.618
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.072-0.087
Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.172-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7521.018

Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.348 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.648 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
  • Kitayama has earned 1,061 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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E
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E
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S. Scheffler
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