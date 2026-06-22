Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Travelers Championship

Kitayama has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.