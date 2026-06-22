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17M AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

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Min Woo Lee has competed at TPC River Highlands twice in recent years, finishing tied for ninth in 2023 at 17-under and tied for 63rd in 2025. He'll tee off at the Connecticut venue from June 25-28 as the field chases a $20.0 million purse in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Lee at the Travelers Championship.

Lee's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6373-69-71-72+5
2023T966-65-65-67-17

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-71-71-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-69-72-64-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1870-72-71-68-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6070-70-67-74-37.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC78-77+11--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT368-63-67-67-15162.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3272-70-70-74-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT669-71-68-70-10233.333

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee has finished in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Lee has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged 0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5860.541
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.128-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2820.231
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.054-0.271
Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0490.443

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.586 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a 0.128 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lee delivers a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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