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24M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Brandt Snedeker missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship, posting scores of +1 and -1 respectively. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 in Cromwell, Connecticut, looking to make the weekend at this tournament.

Latest odds for Snedeker at the Travelers Championship.

Snedeker's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC70-71+1
2021MC68-71-1

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Snedeker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3676-72-75-69+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-68-70-68-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-74+4--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--

Snedeker's recent performances

  • Snedeker has one victory and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Snedeker has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Snedeker has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.655-0.450
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3810.759
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4590.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3520.375
Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5370.834

Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.655 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.0 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.381 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
  • Snedeker has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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