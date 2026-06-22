J.J. Spaun betting profile: Travelers Championship

Spaun has one victory and has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.