J.J. Spaun betting profile: Travelers Championship
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J.J. Spaun of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the first green during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
J.J. Spaun finished tied for 14th at seven-under at last year's Travelers Championship. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Spaun's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2021
|T47
|71-67-69-70
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|67-77-68-72
|-4
|100.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|64-68-68-70
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|69-70-65-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-69-68-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has one victory and has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.305
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|fifth
|0.709
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.162
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.505
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.671
|1.333
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a 0.709 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivers a -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Spaun has earned 1,151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.