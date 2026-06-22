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19M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Sahith Theegala finished tied for second at 17-under the last time he played at TPC River Highlands in 2022. He'll tee off at the Cromwell, Connecticut course from June 25-28 as he looks to improve upon his recent tied for 48th finish in 2024 at the Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Theegala at the Travelers Championship.

Theegala's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4869-67-67-72-5
2023T5266-70-66-71-7
2022T267-65-64-67-17

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Theegala's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1172-67-70-73+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4564-69-68-74-59.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3274-71-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6067-70-71-73+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-71+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6972-71-72-77+86.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3069-76-74-64-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-67-72-68-835.375
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1067-67-66-68-1272.500

Theegala's recent performances

  • Theegala has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
  • Theegala has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Theegala has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.1110.137
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1840.141
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3980.406
Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.067-0.112
Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5380.573

Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

  • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.184 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
  • Theegala has accumulated 857 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.24% ranked 64th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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