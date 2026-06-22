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26M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Eric Cole returns to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28, 2026, looking to improve upon his withdrawal in 2025. He'll compete for the $20 million purse as Keegan Bradley defends his 2025 title where he shot 15-under.

Latest odds for Cole at the Travelers Championship.

Cole's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD68-67-69-
2024T4869-75-66-65-5
2023T2464-65-73-65-13

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds.
  • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC64-76E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday872-69-70-70-7200.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP267-68-63-70-12300.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-67-70-65-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1467-72-69-70-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-69-70-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-71-69-226.100

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Cole has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Cole has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged 1.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.613-0.203
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2530.582
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4710.368
Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6601.137
Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7711.884

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.613 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.46, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
  • Cole has accumulated 793 FedExCup Regular Season points (39th) and maintains a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% (32nd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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