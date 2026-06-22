Eric Cole betting profile: Travelers Championship

Cole has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Cole has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Cole has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.