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30M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Tom Hoge finished tied for third in 2024 at the Travelers Championship with a score of 20-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that strong performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Hoge at the Travelers Championship.

Hoge's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4570-72-71-67E
2024T369-63-66-62-20
2023T6068-67-68-72-5
2022MC73-74+7
2021T6667-71-72-70E

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even-par.
  • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.667
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7270-73-76-78+135.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6269-74-74-72+17.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7171-70-70-73E5.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.480-0.055
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1530.402
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.313-0.230
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.239-0.134
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.879-0.016

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.480 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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