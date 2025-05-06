2025 Truist Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Flourtown, Pennsylvania this week for the 2025 Truist Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: May 8-11, 2025
- Location: Flourtown, Pennsylvania
- Course: The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,119 yards
- Purse: $20.0 million
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
Betting profiles for the 2025 Truist Championship
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.