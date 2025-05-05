PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 17: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this tournament, which has been a challenge for him in recent years.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20244274-70-71-74+5
    2023T4372-69-69-73-1
    2021MC73-72+3

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4268-70-70-71-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4270-76-75-71+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT367-66-75-70-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld966-66-70-67-1580.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT975-67-73-67-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3266-70-69-71-822.875
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2269-69-72-68-1038.273

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.0270.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4730.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.249-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5160.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7670.646

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sports a 0.473 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.46% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 681 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

