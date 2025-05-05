Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 17: Akshay Bhatia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Akshay Bhatia will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this tournament, which has been a challenge for him in recent years.
Bhatia's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|2023
|T43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 5-over.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|9
|66-66-70-67
|-15
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|22.875
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|38.273
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.027
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.473
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.249
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.516
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.767
|0.646
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sports a 0.473 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.46% of the time.
- Bhatia has accumulated 681 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
