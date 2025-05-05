PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover betting profile: Truist Championship

    Lucas Glover enters the 2025 Truist Championship looking to improve on his recent performances at this event. He'll tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Truist Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1671-70-73-69-1
    2023MC69-73E
    2022MC74-73+7
    2021MC74-71+3

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6168-70-72-72-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-74+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-71-69-68-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT366-70-71-71-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3677-70-71-73+322.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3174-74-72-67-129.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-67E--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT366-69-68-67-18337.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-70-70-3--

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2510.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4870.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1310.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.004-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8650.857

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover is sporting a 0.487 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 23.42% of the time.
    • Glover has accumulated 835 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

