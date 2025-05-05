Lucas Glover betting profile: Truist Championship

Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover is sporting a 0.487 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 23.42% of the time.