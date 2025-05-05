Lucas Glover betting profile: Truist Championship
Lucas Glover enters the 2025 Truist Championship looking to improve on his recent performances at this event. He'll tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8-11.
Glover's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|2023
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At the Truist Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|29.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|337.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.251
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.487
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.131
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.004
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.865
|0.857
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover is sporting a 0.487 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 23.42% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 835 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Truist Championship.
