Joe Highsmith betting profile: Truist Championship
Joe Highsmith will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Highsmith's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.100
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.086
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.288
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.115
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.012
|-0.614
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith is delivering a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 638 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Truist Championship.
