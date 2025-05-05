PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joe Highsmith betting profile: Truist Championship

    Joe Highsmith will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Highsmith's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7277-71-69-74+75.250
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2273-67-69-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-72-73-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-72-64-64-19500.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-68-68-68-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.100-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.086-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.288-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.115-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.012-0.614

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith is delivering a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 638 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

