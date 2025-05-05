Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Truist Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T74
|72-68-72-75
|+3
|2.550
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.311
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.020
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.339
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.431
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.480
|-0.087
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.311 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.020 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Truist Championship.
