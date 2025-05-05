PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT269-63-70-73-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-68-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-69-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3967-67-73-68-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7472-68-72-75+32.550

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3110.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.020-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.3390.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.431-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.480-0.087

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.311 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.020 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

