Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Truist Championship
Hideki Matsuyama will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Matsuyama's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Matsuyama's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-72-74-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|49.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished first with a score of 35-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.063
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.430
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.625
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.090
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.208
|0.251
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama ranks 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.208.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.625 ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
- Matsuyama's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.430 places him 30th on TOUR.
- He ranks 65th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 66.98%.
- Matsuyama has accumulated 999 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Truist Championship.
