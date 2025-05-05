PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Truist Championship

    Hideki Matsuyama will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks Matsuyama's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Matsuyama's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-68-79-66-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-72-74-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1374-72-68-70-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-70-65-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-69-71-71-713.050
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3268-75-70-76+120.688
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1667-69-67-66-1149.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry165-65-62-65-35700.000

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished first with a score of 35-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0630.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.430-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.6250.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.090-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.2080.251

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama ranks 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.208.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.625 ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
    • Matsuyama's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.430 places him 30th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 65th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 66.98%.
    • Matsuyama has accumulated 999 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW