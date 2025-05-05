PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Xander Schauffele betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to the Truist Championship, where he's had strong showings in recent years. He'll tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Truist Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024264-67-70-71-12
    2023266-69-64-70-15
    2021T1472-71-68-71-2

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 17-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+135.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4077-71-75-69+418.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3072-70-66-67-1731.750
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4173-65-68-69-5--
    Sept. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT470-64-71-68-19--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT569-73-67-71-8--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT266-69-67-63-15--

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.439-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.8980.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.114-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.475-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.130-0.129

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele is fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, averaging 0.898.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06% ranks 45th on TOUR this season.
    • Schauffele's average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards places him 70th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 354 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th in that category.
    • Schauffele breaks par on 22.69% of his holes, ranking 72nd on TOUR in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

