Xander Schauffele betting profile: Truist Championship

Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Schauffele has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.