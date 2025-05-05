Xander Schauffele betting profile: Truist Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to the Truist Championship, where he's had strong showings in recent years. He'll tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Schauffele's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|2023
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|2021
|T14
|72-71-68-71
|-2
At the Truist Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 12-under.
- Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 17-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|5.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|18.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|31.750
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-64-71-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|--
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Schauffele has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.439
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.898
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.114
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.475
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.130
|-0.129
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele is fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, averaging 0.898.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06% ranks 45th on TOUR this season.
- Schauffele's average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards places him 70th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 354 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th in that category.
- Schauffele breaks par on 22.69% of his holes, ranking 72nd on TOUR in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Truist Championship.
