Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Truist Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set for May 8-11. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 16th finish in last year's Wells Fargo Championship.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy won the previous year's tournament, finishing at 17-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-70-74-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-71-72-67
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|76-71-69-74
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T4
|67-66-69-66
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|17.625
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.546
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.539
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.335
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.745
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.005
|-0.764
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout ranks 163rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of -0.539.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.11% ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout ranks 21st on TOUR with an average of 0.335.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.745.
- He ranks 48th on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 262 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Truist Championship.
