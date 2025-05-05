PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Truist Championship

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set for May 8-11. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 16th finish in last year's Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Truist Championship.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1670-69-72-72-1

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won the previous year's tournament, finishing at 17-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4270-70-74-65-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1969-75-70-73-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-71-72-67-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3976-71-69-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT467-66-69-66-16122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-70-71-71-817.625

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.546-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.539-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3350.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7450.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.005-0.764

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout ranks 163rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of -0.539.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.11% ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout ranks 21st on TOUR with an average of 0.335.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.745.
    • He ranks 48th on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 262 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW