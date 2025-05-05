Collin Morikawa betting profile: Truist Championship
Collin Morikawa is set to tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Truist Championship from May 8-11. Morikawa will look to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 16th in 2024.
Morikawa's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 17-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|79.286
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|400.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|2
|66-65-62-67
|-32
|400.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-26
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished in second place with a score of 10-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.506
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.090
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.028
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.046
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.670
|0.989
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa ranks third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.090.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.04% ranks 11th on TOUR.
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 ranks 14th, while his average Driving Distance is 293.1 yards.
- On the greens, Morikawa has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.046, ranking 88th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.39 ranks 56th.
- Morikawa ranks fourth place in Par Breakers at 26.98% and eighth place in Bogey Avoidance at 12.70%.
- He has accumulated 1,170 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Truist Championship.
