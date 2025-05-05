PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Collin Morikawa is set to tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Truist Championship from May 8-11. Morikawa will look to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 16th in 2024.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Truist Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1667-70-72-74-1
    2023MC73-73+4

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 17-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-66-77-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-69-72-72-379.286
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1070-65-77-69-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-68-67-72-10400.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1773-72-73-67-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-67-71-70-1160.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry266-65-62-67-32400.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT5469-67-70-71-3--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship266-63-67-66-26--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished in second place with a score of 10-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5060.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.0900.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.028-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.046-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.6700.989

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa ranks third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.090.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.04% ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 ranks 14th, while his average Driving Distance is 293.1 yards.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.046, ranking 88th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.39 ranks 56th.
    • Morikawa ranks fourth place in Par Breakers at 26.98% and eighth place in Bogey Avoidance at 12.70%.
    • He has accumulated 1,170 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 10th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Truist Championship.

