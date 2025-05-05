PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Will Zalatoris betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Zalatoris aims to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Truist Championship.

    Zalatoris' recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6070-70-74-80+10
    2021MC71-75+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Zalatoris' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Zalatoris' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5472-73-64-72-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-78+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-69-73-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3070-66-78-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2275-72-72-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-73-71-68-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-74-68-69-713.050
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1266-66-69-70-1756.833
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2665-70-65-73-1938.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4171-71-65-68-5--

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0780.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6310.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.029-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.327-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4110.301

    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.631 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
    • Zalatoris has accumulated 239 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

