Will Zalatoris betting profile: Truist Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Zalatoris aims to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Zalatoris' recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|2021
|MC
|71-75
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- In Zalatoris' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Zalatoris' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|72-73-64-72
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.078
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.631
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.029
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.327
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.411
|0.301
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.631 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
- Zalatoris has accumulated 239 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Truist Championship.
