Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Keith Mitchell returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Mitchell will look to improve upon his recent performances in this event as he competes for the $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5969-71-71-75+2
    2022MC69-74+3
    2021T367-71-66-72-8

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1264-72-73-76-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1865-68-66-71-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5467-73-74-72+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4264-70-71-71-811.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2568-66-72-69-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3371-69-70-69-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2166-68-68-71-1536.625

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6700.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2330.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.098-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0070.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7980.614

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.233 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.85 percent of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 342 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 71st in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

