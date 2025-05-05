Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Keith Mitchell returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Mitchell will look to improve upon his recent performances in this event as he competes for the $20 million purse.
Mitchell's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|2022
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2021
|T3
|67-71-66-72
|-8
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|64-69-71-71
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|64-72-73-76
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|67-73-74-72
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|64-70-71-71
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|68-66-72-69
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|71-69-70-69
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|36.625
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.670
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.233
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.098
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.007
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.798
|0.614
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.233 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.85 percent of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 342 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 71st in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
