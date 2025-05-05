PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 19: Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 19: Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to compete in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Homa will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Homa's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T869-70-72-69-4
    2023T870-67-68-70-9
    2022167-66-71-68-8
    2021MC77-76+11

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-70-69-610.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D77+5--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2669-69-67-68-1938.000

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -1.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.204-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green184-1.147-0.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.094-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.381-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.638-1.640

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa sports a -1.147 mark that ranks 184th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 60.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
    • Homa has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 19.96% ranks 155th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.49% ranks 155th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW