Max Homa betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 19: Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to compete in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Homa will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Homa's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|2023
|T8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|2022
|1
|67-66-71-68
|-8
|2021
|MC
|77-76
|+11
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38.000
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -1.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.204
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-1.147
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.094
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.381
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.638
|-1.640
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa sports a -1.147 mark that ranks 184th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 60.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
- Homa has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 19.96% ranks 155th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.49% ranks 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
