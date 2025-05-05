Jason Day betting profile: Truist Championship

Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.081 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.