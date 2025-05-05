PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Truist Championship

    Rasmus Højgaard will compete in the 2025 Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) from May 8-11. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-67-68-75-99.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3273-67-75-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3266-67-70-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3469-67-70-69-917.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC82-77+15--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1268-67-65-71-1360.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2265-71-70-72-1038.273

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged -0.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.043-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.362-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.030-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.026-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.462-0.931

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard ranks ninth on TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 313.8 yards.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.11% ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 339 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd in that category.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 29.33 ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • Højgaard's Par Breakers percentage of 24.26% ranks 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

