Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Truist Championship
Rasmus Højgaard will compete in the 2025 Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) from May 8-11. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|65-71-70-72
|-10
|38.273
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.043
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.362
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.030
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.026
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.462
|-0.931
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard ranks ninth on TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 313.8 yards.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.11% ranks 91st on TOUR.
- Højgaard has accumulated 339 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd in that category.
- His Putts Per Round average of 29.33 ranks 161st on TOUR.
- Højgaard's Par Breakers percentage of 24.26% ranks 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Truist Championship.
