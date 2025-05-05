PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Shane Lowry will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make a significant impact.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Truist Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4775-71-73-72+7
    2023MC72-72+2
    2021T6571-73-75-71+6

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1868-70-67-70-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4271-68-72-81+419.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-67-70-70-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-71-74-67-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard769-67-76-70-6225.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1166-68-70-67-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3973-73-74-70+219.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am266-70-65-68-19400.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished second with a score of -19.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2740.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6840.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3730.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.095-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.4260.885

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.426.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.684 ranks 11th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.71% places him 120th.
    • Lowry's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.373 ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lowry has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.095, ranking 74th. He ranks 32nd in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.18.
    • Lowry has accumulated 928 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

