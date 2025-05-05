Shane Lowry betting profile: Truist Championship
Shane Lowry will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make a significant impact.
Lowry's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2021
|T65
|71-73-75-71
|+6
At the Truist Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|71-68-72-81
|+4
|19.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-71-74-67
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|7
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|225.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|73-73-74-70
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|66-70-65-68
|-19
|400.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished second with a score of -19.
- Lowry has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.274
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.684
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.373
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.095
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.426
|0.885
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.426.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.684 ranks 11th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.71% places him 120th.
- Lowry's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.373 ranks 14th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lowry has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.095, ranking 74th. He ranks 32nd in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.18.
- Lowry has accumulated 928 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Truist Championship.
