1H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Jordan Spieth returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 8-11. Spieth will look to improve upon his T29 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Truist Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2969-71-76-70+2
    2023MC72-77+7

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1473-73-69-70-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1267-73-73-72-356.833
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2874-69-67-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship5970-71-73-78+49.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT965-70-67-68-1477.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT468-65-67-68-16122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6970-72-79-67E5.750

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2910.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3240.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1460.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1790.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9400.632

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth is averaging 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 38th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth is sporting a 0.324 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth is delivering a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 23.10% of the time.
    • Spieth has accumulated 562 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
