Jordan Spieth betting profile: Truist Championship
Jordan Spieth returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 8-11. Spieth will look to improve upon his T29 finish from last year's event.
Spieth's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|2023
|MC
|72-77
|+7
At the Truist Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|73-73-69-70
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|56.833
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|74-69-67-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|59
|70-71-73-78
|+4
|9.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|65-70-67-68
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T4
|68-65-67-68
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T69
|70-72-79-67
|E
|5.750
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.291
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.324
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.146
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.179
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.940
|0.632
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth is averaging 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 38th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth is sporting a 0.324 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth is delivering a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 23.10% of the time.
- Spieth has accumulated 562 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Truist Championship.
