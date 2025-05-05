1H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)