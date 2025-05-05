PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon is set to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship from May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This tournament marks a new challenge for Pavon as he looks to improve upon his recent performances.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Truist Championship.

    Pavon's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246776-74-74-77+17

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished 67th with a score of 17-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4271-74-68-66-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-76+10--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4770-71-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5470-72-76-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-83+14--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-64-71-75-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4479-69-75-68+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6368-68-72-73-34.200
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7368-73-78-71+24.625

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 5-under.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0340.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.5730.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green182-0.742-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4300.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.851-0.018

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.573 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 62.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon is delivering a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
    • Pavon has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

