38M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Michael Kim of the United States lines up his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Michael Kim of the United States lines up his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Kim's previous performance at this event shows promise as he looks to improve upon his past results.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Truist Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023768-68-69-69-10
    2021MC73-81+12

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-71-70-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2771-71-74-71-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-68-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-70-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard475-69-67-69-8325.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT665-66-67-71-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1368-68-67-68-1356.250
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1371-72-71-70-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT269-63-68-67-17245.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.193-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5460.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3240.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.027-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0360.198

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.193 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.546 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 922 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.71% ranks second on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

