Michael Kim betting profile: Truist Championship

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Michael Kim of the United States lines up his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Kim's previous performance at this event shows promise as he looks to improve upon his past results.
Kim's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|2021
|MC
|73-81
|+12
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|71-71-74-71
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|65-66-67-71
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56.250
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.193
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.546
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.324
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.027
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.036
|0.198
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.193 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.546 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 922 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.71% ranks second on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Truist Championship.
