Harris English betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Harris English will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship. He finished tied for third in this event in 2023, posting a score of 12-under.
English's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|2023
|T3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|2021
|T43
|72-69-71-74
|+2
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 3-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
- English has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.072
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.203
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.159
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.428
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.138
|0.078
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.203 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.06% of the time.
- English has accumulated 761 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
