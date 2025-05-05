PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Harris English betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Harris English will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship. He finished tied for third in this event in 2023, posting a score of 12-under.

    Latest odds for English at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    English's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3471-73-72-71+3
    2023T371-66-66-69-12
    2021T4372-69-71-74+2

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-66-76-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2475-71-69-71-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7368-76-74-72+24.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open168-73-66-73-8500.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4370-68-69-69-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
    • English has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0720.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.203-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.159-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4280.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1380.078

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.203 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.06% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 761 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW