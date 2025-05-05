Harris English betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.203 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, English has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.06% of the time.