ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE kicks off month of betting-focused streams with Truist Championship
Written by Golfbet Staff
If you like betting on golf, go ahead and circle the month of May on your calendar.
The PGA TOUR season is hitting full stride, and with it comes another edition of the ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE this week for the Truist Championship. Hosts and analysts will take you inside the action and dive deep on betting possibilities at Philadelphia Cricket Club as it hosts a TOUR event for the first time.
But this isn’t just a week in the City of Brotherly Love, it’s a month-long investment in content tailored specifically for a betting audience. One week after the Truist, ESPN BET will conduct a betting stream for the PGA Championship, which will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Two weeks after that, the action shifts to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which will include the return of the ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE.
It's three marquee events in a four-week stretch, with the world’s best players testing themselves across a variety of demanding layouts, as betting and odds move to the forefront of the discussion.
It all gets started this week, with coverage split between on-site analysis at the Wissahickon Course in Philadelphia and PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This will be the third installment of the ESPN BET feed this year on TOUR after successful iterations at both the WM Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS.
Host Jonathan Coachman returns to anchor coverage from the state-of-the-art studio, where he’ll be joined by two-time TOUR winner Matt Every and former caddie and current on-air personality Michael Collins.
ESPN BET contributors throughout the week will include Tyler Fulghum, Kevin Clark and Pamela Maldonado. Golfbet contributor Ben Everill will be on-site in Philadelphia all four days, offering inside-the-ropes insight for the no-cut event, while Golfbet’s Will Gray and Chris Breece will provide analysis from Ponte Vedra Beach. Industry expert Rick Gehman will also join the feed for the first time this year, offering his unique, data-driven analysis from the TOUR’s Ponte Vedra Beach Studios building.
Analysts will focus on a wide variety of betting options, from discussion of the pre-tournament odds board – highlighted by defending champ and reigning PLAYERS and Masters winner Rory McIlroy – to the bevy of in-play betting options available once play begins on Thursday. Coverage will also follow featured groups each day, taking fans inside the ropes to better understand the wagering options that exist while following a marquee group – ranging from leaderboard finish position, single-round score props and wagering on the outcomes of individual holes.
Coverage will span two hours per day for the limited-field event, airing from noon-2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
With innovative streaming options geared toward bettors highlighting coverage for three of the next four weeks, the action doesn’t stop in May: ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE will also return next month at the Travelers Championship and in August for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.