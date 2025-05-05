PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Chris Kirk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Chris Kirk competes in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Kirk will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Kirk's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4373-72-74-71+6
    2023T5667-71-73-74+1

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-73-72-69E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-69-72-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6269-69-72-74-47.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3464-70-73-68-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1980.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0130.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0130.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.543-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.3440.253

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a -0.013 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 156 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW