Chris Kirk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Chris Kirk competes in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Kirk will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Kirk's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|2023
|T56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-over.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-71-70-77
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-73-72-69
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-69-72
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|7.625
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.198
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.013
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.013
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.543
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.344
|0.253
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a -0.013 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 156 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
