Chris Kirk betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a -0.013 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.30% of the time.