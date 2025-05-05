Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Keegan Bradley returns to compete in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Bradley's best finish in this event came in 2022 when he tied for second place.
Bradley's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|2023
|T35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|2022
|T2
|70-65-67-72
|-6
|2021
|T18
|66-75-71-71
|-1
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting an even-par score.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for second at 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|287.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|88.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|62.667
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.376
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.542
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.252
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.316
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.854
|1.041
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.542 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 624 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
