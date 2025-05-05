PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Keegan Bradley returns to compete in the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Bradley's best finish in this event came in 2022 when he tied for second place.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2170-70-72-72E
    2023T3570-69-69-73-3
    2022T270-65-67-72-6
    2021T1866-75-71-71-1

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting an even-par score.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for second at 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-69-74-77+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-72-72-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT569-72-76-64-7287.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3474-72-72-70E25.167
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6572-69-76-69-26.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1569-75-70-73-146.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT669-66-64-68-1388.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1569-64-70-68-2162.667

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3760.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5420.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2520.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.316-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8541.041

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.542 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
    • Bradley has accumulated 624 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

