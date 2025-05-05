Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.542 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 22.37% of the time.