58M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell betting profile: Truist Championship

    Brian Campbell will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4868-68-66-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP165-65-64-70-20500.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5170-69-67-71-116.629

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.800-0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.326-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4560.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.076-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.059-0.899

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.800 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.4 yards ranks 185th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.326 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell is delivering a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 570 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Truist Championship.

