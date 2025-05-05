Brian Campbell betting profile: Truist Championship
Brian Campbell will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 Truist Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|68-68-66-75
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P1
|65-65-64-70
|-20
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|6.629
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.800
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.326
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.456
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.076
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.059
|-0.899
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.800 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.4 yards ranks 185th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.326 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell is delivering a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 570 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.