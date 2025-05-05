PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy is set to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship from May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. McNealy will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Truist Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC72-74+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT970-68-63-69-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-71-73-68-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5270-73-73-77+56.750

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.549 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2040.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.422-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.2500.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4510.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8280.549

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.422 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,190 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

