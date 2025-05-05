Maverick McNealy betting profile: Truist Championship
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy is set to compete in the 2025 Truist Championship from May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. McNealy will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
McNealy's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|400.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|6.750
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.549 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.204
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.422
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.250
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.451
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.828
|0.549
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.422 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,190 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Truist Championship.
