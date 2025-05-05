Maverick McNealy betting profile: Truist Championship

McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.422 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 24.24% of the time.