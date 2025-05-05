Adam Scott betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Scott returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Scott will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $20 million purse.
Scott's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|2023
|T5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
At the Truist Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|62.667
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|66-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|--
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|0.006
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.000
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.021
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.033
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.007
|-0.403
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.000 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Scott has accumulated 163 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.