16M AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott betting profile: Truist Championship

    Adam Scott returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to take place May 8-11. Scott will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Truist Championship.

    Scott's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2971-71-73-71+2
    2023T567-68-67-71-11

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3675-72-70-74+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3774-70-75-70+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2274-71-69-64-1038.273
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1568-69-64-70-2162.667
    Sept. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT466-67-68-67-19--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT268-63-74-72-11--

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
    • Scott has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1110.006-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.000-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.021-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0330.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.007-0.403

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.000 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Scott has accumulated 163 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

