Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Truist Championship from May 8-11. The South African golfer looks to improve on his past performances at this event.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|300.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|71-69-77-79
|+8
|4.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.219
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.340
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|0.004
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.110
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.454
|0.156
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen is sporting a 0.340 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.87% of the time.
- van Rooyen has accumulated 428 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.