PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Truist Championship

    Erik van Rooyen will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Truist Championship from May 8-11. The South African golfer looks to improve on his past performances at this event.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Truist Championship.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-72+3
    2021MC73-73+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson266-67-65-63-23300.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6271-69-77-79+84.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-67-70-65-1477.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5969-68-68-74-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4067-77-68-68-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-80+3--

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2190.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.340-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green970.0040.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.110-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4540.156

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen is sporting a 0.340 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.87% of the time.
    • van Rooyen has accumulated 428 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW