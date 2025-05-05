Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Austin Eckroat will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship. Eckroat finished 63rd in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.
Eckroat's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|2023
|T64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished 63rd after posting a score of 11-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95.000
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 12-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.296
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.145
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.384
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.028
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.205
|-0.180
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat is sporting a -0.145 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat is delivering a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
