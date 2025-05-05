PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Austin Eckroat will tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) May 8-11 for the 2025 Wells Fargo Championship. Eckroat finished 63rd in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246375-73-72-75+11
    2023T6470-70-75-72+3

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished 63rd after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6169-73-74-78+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-70-75-71+225.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-68-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1367-67-71-71-1295.000

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 12-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2960.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.145-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.3840.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.028-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.205-0.180

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat is sporting a -0.145 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat is delivering a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

