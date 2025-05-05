Byeong Hun An betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Byeong Hun An returns to the Wells Fargo Championship, where he finished third last year with a score of 9-under at the Wells Fargo Championship. He'll tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
An's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2021
|MC
|76-69
|+3
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In An's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-69-70-68
|-5
|175.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|68-70-76-72
|+2
|2.700
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|71-69-72-66
|-10
|38.273
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- An has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged 0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.391
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.342
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.145
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.351
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.158
|0.671
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.391 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.342 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An is delivering a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- An has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
