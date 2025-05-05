PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Byeong Hun An returns to the Wells Fargo Championship, where he finished third last year with a score of 9-under at the Wells Fargo Championship. He'll tee off at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for An at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    An's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024370-68-71-66-9
    2023MC73-72+3
    2021MC76-69+3

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In An's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1670-67-72-71-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-69-76-72+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-69-70-68-5175.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-79+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7368-70-76-72+22.700
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2271-69-72-66-1038.273

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • An has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged 0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3910.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3420.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1450.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.351-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1580.671

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.391 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.342 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An is delivering a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

