Ranking the field: Creator Classic at Philly Cricket

If there were (actual) oddsmakers assessing the competition, we believe these three are the team to beat. A lot of that claim ties back to Dalke, who is the only player in the field who has teed it up before in the Masters. That counts for something! The Good Good contributor has plenty of firepower to handle the Wissahickon Course, and Anders Lang has some solid skills in his own right, as evidenced by a range video last year where he was carrying it 289 off the tee. Richards will have to shoulder the load of captaincy, but he’s a little used to the spotlight, having amassed millions of followers across his social channels. The podcast host is no stranger to the course or competition, but could have an edge given he’ll have two strong assets at his disposal to steer things in the right direction should the fickle nature of alternate shot take a toll. After all, one of the best traits of a captain is building out a great team around him.