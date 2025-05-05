PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Hadwin betting profile: Truist Championship

    Adam Hadwin will compete in the 2025 Truist Championship May 8-11 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This tournament marks a new challenge for Hadwin on the PGA TOUR schedule.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Truist Championship

    The Truist Championship is a new tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule, so Hadwin does not have any recent history at this specific event.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is the inaugural Truist Championship, taking place at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course).
    • The course measures 7,119 yards and plays to a par of 70.
    • The tournament features a purse of $20,000,000.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-74-68-68-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-66-67-71-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-69-76-73+515.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC83-71+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT968-66-70-66-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6572-73-71-70-26.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-70-71-6--

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.168-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.346-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2090.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.073-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.378-0.464

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.168 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin is sporting a -0.346 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

